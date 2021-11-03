Prince Charles receives backlash for using private jets

World leaders at COP26 on Tuesday issued a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030, a promise met with scepticism by environmental groups who say more urgent action is needed to save the planet´s lungs.

Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Charles called for action on the climate crisis and said he has spent 50 years "trying to raise awareness."

As footage of the future king surfaced online from the event in Glasgow, an anti-monarchy group called "Republic", criticized the royal family on its social media accounts.

The group retweeted multiple posts against Prince Charles and placed billboards against the Prince of Wales and his son Prince William.

"Charles and his wife have a carbon footprint 96x higher than the average person — releasing 430+ tonnes of CO2 per year, mostly with private jets and helicopters," said a tweet on the group's official account.

"Abolishing the monarchy would have a far greater impact on the environment," said another tweet.

The tweet posted by a teacher read "Charles has a carbon footprint 20 times greater than the average person - and that is just from air travel alone."