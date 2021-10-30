When Julia Roberts' kids asked if she is 'more famous than Taylor Swift'

Julia Roberts once touched on the time her children compared her to singer Taylor Swift.
Roberts, who shares Hazel Moder, Phinnaeus Moder, Henry Daniel Moder with husband Daniel Modder, said that her children could never fathom her fame back in the days.
"I don't think they will ever have a true sense of that," Roberts told Oprah Winfrey in 2018.
"I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am."'
Roberts continued to share that after a few hours, her children returned to her asking, "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"
