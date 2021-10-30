Deepika Padukone drops jaws in black outfit as she heads out for dinner in Dubai

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who has been quiet busy with her various upcoming projects, decided to take some time out of her busy routine. The actress was recently spotted having dinner with her friends in Dubai.

The Piku starlet, who never fails to stun her fans and followers with her glamorous style statements, took the internet by storm soon after her pictures from the recent dinner went viral on social media.

Deepika opted for a stylish black avatar for the Friday night party with her friends in Dubai. The Bajirao Mastani actress wore a chic black tank top, paired with black pants. She tied her hair in a bun and wore a metallic choker by Dior. With bold kohl eyes and glam makeup, the diva looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed with her friends in the new viral pictures.

She was spotted enjoying dinner with actor, host Nitinn R Miranni and his wife Aarti. In one of the shared pictures, the actress could be seen with her was Pakistani celebrity stylist Rao Ali Khan. Influencers Lailli Mirza and Alizey also clicked pictures with her at the party.





On the work front, the Padmaavat actress will be seen next in 83 with Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to release on Christmas 2021.

Besides this, Deepika also will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also is a part of Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.