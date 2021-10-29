Yolanda-Zayn feud: More about Gigi Hadid's ex Zayn Malik and his origins

American supermodel Gigi Hadid has reportedly parted ways with boyfriend Zayn Malik over an alleged altercation accusation over the singer by model's mom Yolanda Hadid.

Although Gigi has not come forward to talk about the incident yet, sources close to the 25-year-old ask the media for privacy.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time," Gigi's rep tells PEOPLE in a statement.

The source further confirms of a break-up between Gigi and Malik, who also co-parent daughter Khai.

"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," says a Hadid family friend. "They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

Meanwhile, netizens around the world have significantly become interested in Zayn Malik's origin, making it one of the most popular Google Trends as of today.

Zayn, whose original name is Zain Javadd Malik, was born on January 12, 1993, in Bradford, England.

Malik's father, Yaser, is of English and Pakistani descent while the singer's mother Patricia is in English.

He has one older sister, Doniya, and two younger sisters, Waliyha and Safaa. Although the Malik family belongs to the Muslim faith, Zayn in 2017 declared himself a non-practising Muslim, saying that he does not want religion to define him.