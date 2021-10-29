Indian film actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies of cardiac arrest

Indian film actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday due to a massive cardiac arrest, according to media reports.



The Times of India reported that Kannada superstar died due to a fatal cardiac arrest. He was 46.

According to details, Puneeth suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym. He was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru and was admitted in the ICU.

Puneeth is fondly called 'Appu' by his fans after he received massive love as leading actor in film Appu (2002).

The 46-year-old actor started his career as a child artist. He has acted in over 29 Kannada films as the male lead.

He was the son of legendary actors Rajkumar and Parvathamma.