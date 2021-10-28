Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz leave for vacations: 'Good bye Pakistan'

Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are jetting off to Dubai to blow off some steam.



Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, the Lahore Se Aagey star shared a photo of himself turning muse for wife Iqra.

"The Art and The Artist Good bye Pakistan," he quipped alongside the photo.

Iqra too, took to her Instagram to re-share the post on her Stories.



"On our way to something exciting," captioned Iqra before tagging a perfume brand.

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are also rumored to join actor Faysal Quraishi for their upcoming work trip.





