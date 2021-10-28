Shehnaaz Gill announces new song in honor of Sidharth Shukla

Indian TV star Shehnaaz Gill is back on social media after two months.

Gill, who lost rumored boyfriend Sidharth Shukla in September, has been braving through the devastating loss, as per reports.

However, after keeping mum for a couple of months, Shehnaaz has announced a special song in order to pay homage to Shukla.

"Tu mera hai aur …………………… @realsidharthshukla (You are mine and……………………@realsidharthshukla)" captioned Shehnaaz alongside the first look of her new song.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 4 due to cardiac arrest. The actor died at 40.

