Britney Spears wonders why ‘fictional tales’ are in biographies: ‘What are they thinking?’

Britney Spears recently took to social media and posed a debate regarding the credibility of critic choice biographies, written by everyone, except the person living in the moment.

“You know it’s really puzzling to me is all these people are starting to send me all these scripts for my own life but none of the scripts are even true, aren’t I supposed to play the role in my own life?”



After a brief transition cut, Britney went on to detail a similar experience that has befallen Madonna and added, “Madonna also went on Jimmy Fallon as well and she said people are sending her scripts about the movies about her life and the scripts aren’t even true. What are they thinking?”

“[inaudible] I think about it I’m 39, Madonna’s 60 I’m not dead, what are they thinking?” the singer added before signing off.

