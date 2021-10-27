Amelia Hamlin's dig at Scott Disick partying with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley

Disick sent tongues wagging as he was seen with a blonde woman outside Hyde Sunset

Amelia Hamlin seemed to appear unfazed after Scott Disick's recent outing with model Elizabeth Grace Lindley became the talk of town.



Posting a couple of snaps to her Instagram, the 20-year-old model said she is "rly rly happy."

Hamlin's mom Lisa Rinna commented with a smiley face below and according to eagle-eyed fans the pictures were a dig at Disick.

A few days earlier, on Thursday, the father of three sent tongues wagging as he was seen with a blonde woman outside Hyde Sunset in the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Page Six and the Daily Mail identified the woman as model Elizabeth Grace Lindley.

Hamlin and Disick previously parted ways after a year of dating.

"The split from Amelia was sudden and unexpected. He was pretty shocked about it. He has slowly been dating, but is not serious with anyone," another insider told PEOPLE of Disick earlier this month.

"He seems good though. He is around for his kids a lot. He loves spending time with them," he added.