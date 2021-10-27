Jesy Nelson wishes to put an end to her feud with Little Mix

Jesy Nelson is reportedly looking forward to end the on-going feud with her former band mates, as it is getting ‘a little too much’.

Tension ignited among the Little Mix members when Nelson called quits and departed the band in December 2020.

The singer had expressed that being in the group was mentally challenging her.

However, the feud is the last thing that the former member wanted, a source close to the star shared with The Mirror.

"The last thing she wanted was to be embroiled in a Little Mix vs Jesy feud," said the source.

The insider continued, "The Girls have been through a lot together and she truly believes everyone can co-exist in the industry without the war of words."

The Boyz singer also revealed to be worried about fans who have supported the group all these years. “The fans deserve better. It’s all getting a bit much," the source added.