Ed Sheeran's one-year-old daughter Lyra testes positive for Covid-19

Music icon Ed Sheeran's one-year-old baby girl has tested positive for Covid-19 after the singer confirmed he had contracted the virus but would still be performing for his fans.



The 30-year-old singer, who welcomed baby Lyra Antarctica in September last year, revealed the two are now isolating together for ten days until the virus passes.

The Bad Habits hitmaker said: “I’m self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her.”