Emilia Clarke having the time of her life on birthday bash: Pics

Star Emilia Clarke shared some happy moments from her 35th birthday celebrations.
Emilia was floating in happiness as her friends made her feel special on her birthday.
The Last Christmas star took to Instagram and shared monochrome pictures from her bash captioning it, "Holy birthday balls now THAT'S what I call a good time.”
Fans showered her with love and supportive messages.
Jason Momoa penned a cute comment saying, "Happy birthday love sorry I missed it.”
Emilia looked extremely glamorous on her birthday, with the help of her stylists.
The actress praised her squad for the entire awesome decor and preparations.
