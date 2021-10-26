Suniel Shetty super excited for son Ahan’s debut film ‘Tadap’

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty on Tuesday shared the first teaser of his son Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap.
The Hera Pheri actor took to Instagram and shared the teaser with a sweet note, saying “A glimpse of my heart for the world.”
The proud father further said, “A teaser of what I’ve loved. A humble tease of what is to come #Tadap - a little at a time. So excited for my son @ahan.shetty & his teaser of #Tadap.”
He also urged his millions for fans to give Ahan the same love they gave to him.
“Give him as much love as you gave me,” he concluded.
Directed by Milan Lutharia and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tadap also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role.
The film, an incredible love story, will be released on December 3 this year.
Attention has focused on Halls and 24-year-old armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed
The Queen's health caused the palace to limit her royal activities
Britney said, “This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know!!! I know the...
company’s headquarters. The employee backlash began after Netflix Inc decided to release Chappelle’s new comedy...
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share daughter Willa together
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd sparked romance rumours after they were spotted out grabbing dinner in Los Angeles