Dave Chappelle remains unapologetic over 'The Closer' controversy

Dave Chappelle while commenting on The Closer controversary in a new stand-up comedy video, has said that he is not ‘willing to bend to anybody’s demands.’
The stand-up comedian seemed unapologetic about his remarks in Netflix Special that were termed by the viewers as 'transphobic' and 'homophobic'.
The 48-year-old actor said, “I said what I said.”
In a five-minute-long clip, Chappelle explained that he is willing to meet transgender employees of the video streaming giant however it doesn’t mean that he will bend to their demands.
“To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me,” he said.
For those unversed, the transgender employees had walked out of the show after Terra Field, a senior software engineer, was suspended for calling out Chappelle on Twitter.
