Katy Perry’s life as mother is no different than being pop icon

Singer Katy Perry shared her experience of being a mom very similar to that of being a pop star.



Katy Perry takes pride in being a mother to a ‘beautiful’ girl and recently weighed in how her life had changed after giving birth to Daisy.

In the episode of the Ellen show, the Bon appetit singer said,"It’s an experience unlike any other. Now that I’m a mom my life is totally different and yet I realized, it’s kind of similar to being a pop star.”

She added, "The similarities lie in being up all night, holding a bottle of some kind coupled with vomit.”

Recently, the parents were occupied with the decoration of their daughter’s room.