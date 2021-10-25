Chrissy Teigen says family takes late son Jack's ashes during travels

Chrissy Teigen has kept the memory of her late son Jack alive.

Speaking with Scary Mommy, the 35-year-old said that her family travels with their late son’s ashes, something which she makes sure to involve her and John Legend's daughter Luna and son Miles.

"Whether we go on a vacation or something, they always say, 'Don't forget baby Jack.' And then I have to pack him up," Teigen said of her two kids.

"And then we get to where we're going, they're like, 'Oh my gosh, he must be thirsty.' This might sound crazy to people, but they'll put a little glass of water next to his little box of ashes. And they really love being a part of it."