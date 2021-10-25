Hugh Jackman wishes Ryan Reynolds a Happy Birthday: 'Its not easy'

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are almost 13-year-old frenemies who usually end up catching attention for their on-going feud moments.

Putting the feud on hold, the Logan actor, shared a video on his Instagram Story in which many crew members took their turns to wish the La La Land star on his 45th birthday.

After which, we see the camera moving to another room, where Jackman is getting his hair done.

Turning towards the camera, the 53-year-old actor reluctantly wished the Canadian actor.

“Happy birthday," The Wolverine actor sighed. "It's not easy. Happy birthday, Ryan."

"There you go, we got it! How many people did we get? People say I don't like you, but that was 15 people," he said.

The actor then jokingly gave cash to his hairdresser and camera man while saying, “They say I don't love you.”