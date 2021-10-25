Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned against ‘burning bridges’ in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned against burning all their bridges ahead of UK return, following the Queen’s health scare.
This claim’s been made by royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, "I think it is going to be incredibly difficult for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to return to the UK.”
"I suspect they have burnt those bridges and I can't see how traditional Royal Family fans will change their minds about Meghan and Harry.”
Mr Sacerdoti also noted how the situation had changed from the “excitement and enthusiasm” when Prince Harry and Meghan were getting married.”
