Kangana Ranaut all set to receive fourth National Award today

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to receive National Award for her stellar performance in films Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi (2019) and Panga (2020).
Kangana turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photos in saree and disclosed she is all set to receive the highest honour for an artist in the country today.
This will be Kangana’s fourth National Award.
“All set to receive the highest honour for an artist in the country today …. National Award”.
She said “Today I am receiving joint National Award for two of my performances.. Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi (2019), Panga(2020)”.
“I also co-directed Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi.”
“Immense gratitude for the teams of these films …This is my fourth National Award.”
