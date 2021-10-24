Halyna Hutchins' father says he does not blame Alec Baldwin for daughter's death

Late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' father broke his silence and said that he did not blame Alec Baldwin for his daughter's death.

The distraught father Anatoly Androsovych instead pinned the blame on the armory team for not exercising precaution and checking the revolver before handing it to the actor.

"We still can’t believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief," he said.

"But I don’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns.

"The little boy has been very badly affected — he is lost without his mother.

"Matt will decide if legal action is going to be taken."