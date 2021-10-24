Tilly Ramsay hits back at radio show host after being called 'chubby'

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly Ramsay did not let a radio show host's comment calling her "chubby" slide off.

Speaking on radio show Leading Britain's Conversation host Steve Allen said: "She's a chubby little thing, isn't she? Have you noticed?"

"Probably her dad's cooking, I should imagine," he said, referring to the girl’s celebrity chef father.

The 19-year-old who is currently in British dance competition Strictly Come Dancing, was also told that she "can't bloody well dance. I'm bored with her already."

However, Tilly did not stay quiet and fired back on Instagram with a letter.

"I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far," she wrote.

"I understand that being in the public eye comes with it's own repercussions and I've been aware of this from a young age. However I won't tolerate people that think it's okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone's weight and appearance."