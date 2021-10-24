Aryan Khan advised to read novels in Arthur Road jail

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is maintaining his sanity during jail time with books.
The star kid, who has been rejected bail thrice after being allegedly found in possession of drugs, is devastated in Arthur Road Jail.
According to a report by ETimes, the 23-year-old has now been advised to read books, including Wilbur Smith's Golden Lion and stories of Ram and Sita.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has reached Bombay High court to request bail for his son. Aryan's next bail plea hearing will take place on October 26.
