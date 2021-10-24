Khloe Kardashian welcomes Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker’s romance

Kardashian sister Khloe has welcomed Kendall Jenner’s relationship with her boyfriend NBA player Devin Booker and openly extended support to the love-birds.



The US reality TV star took to Instagram and posted a composite photo of Kendall and her boyfriend Booker to show her support to their romance.

In the stunning photo shared by Khloe, the 26-year-old model and her beau can be seen embracing each other as they celebrated Phoenix Suns victory over Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Kendall also watched the game.

Rapper Travis Bennett, Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber were also present.

Kendall and Devin Booker have been dating for over a year now.

Meanwhile, according to Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner’s family is thrilled that she is so happy with her boyfriend Devin.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has welcomed the NBA player with open arms.