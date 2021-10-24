Princess Beatrice’s husband shares lesser known parenting tips for Sienna, Wolfie

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi sat down for a candid interview in the past and shared some of the personal parenting hacks he uses to raise his son Wolfie.



The property tycoon and father sat down to discuss his approach to parenting while interviewing with the Financial Times back in 2020.

He started off by revealing that he takes most of his parenting jargon from the book How to Raise Successful People by Esther Wojcicki.

While addressing some its core findings during the chat, Mr Mapelli claimed, "The best book I’ve read in the past year is How to Raise Successful People by Esther Wojcicki.”

"She has three accomplished daughters: one is the CEO of YouTube, the other is the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe, and the third is a top anthropologist and epidemiologist.”

"There is nothing more important than raising and educating our kids and doing it well and she achieved this using the word TRICK: T for trust, R for respect, I for independence, C for collaboration and K for kindness.”