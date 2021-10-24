Alec Baldwin ‘cancels all projects’ after ‘Rust’ shooting: ‘He’s inconsolable’

Alec Baldwin has reportedly been ‘inconsolable for hours’ and has even cancelled all other projects’ following the Rust film shooting incident.
This news has been brought to light by a People magazine source and according to their findings, the actor is currently looking "to take some time to himself and re-centre himself.”
They also went on to say, "This was pretty devastating. This is how he handles difficult times. Whenever something bad happens, in the short term, he removes himself from [the] public eye."
Not only that, the insider even went on to claim that Baldwin was utterly “hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours" following the shooting. “Everyone knows this was an accident, but he's absolutely devastated.”
