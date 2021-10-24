Priyanka Chopra addresses death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins: ‘I am so shook’

Priyanka Chopra recently turned to social media and spoke out about the “tragic” and “shocking” death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Hollywood diva penned a note to express her thoughts regarding the incident.

She shared it to Instagram Stories, leaving an emotional tribute below a captivating black-and-white photograph of the filmmaker

The post read, “I am so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her.”

