Scott Disick spotted with new mystery woman after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Scott Disick is allegedly involved with a new woman after ex Kourtney Kardashian's engagement.
The 38-year-old was recently spotted at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood with a 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley, as reported by Daily Mail.
In the resurfaced photos, Disick was spotted in cargo pants and a black hoodie. Lindley on the other hand wore a tight black dress and knee-high leather boots.
Disick's new photos come after his break up with Amelia Gray Hamlin split in September and the announcement of Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with beau Travis Barker.
Kate Middleton branded Firm’s ‘last hope’ against Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘show-stealing star quality’
Experts believe Queen Elizabeth needs to ‘pace herself’ following major hospitalization scare
The couple who got engaged recently, will want to have a kid as soon as they tie the knot
Waqar Zaka has suggested Shah Rukh Khan to leave India amid Aryan Khan’s drugs case