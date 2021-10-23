Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor indulge in sweet Instagram banter on Malaika Arora’s birthday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor and actor Arjun Kapoor indulged in sweet Instagram banter on the 48th birthday of Malaika Arora.
The Bhoot Police actor took to the Facebook-owned app and shared a loved-up photo with Malaika, that happens to be clicked by Kareena Kapoor, to wish his lady-love on her special day.
He posted the picture with caption “On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile...May this year you smile the mostest.”
Commenting on the post, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said “I want photo credit Arjun kapoor ji”.
Arjun shared Kareena’s comment in his Insta Stories and said “@kareenakapoorkhan only asking you to take pictures now. Blocking your dates for 2/3 photoshoots…at mehboob as always.”
Responding to it, Kareena posted Arjun’s comments in her Stories with sweet caption “Happy birthday to you too” followed by a heart emoticon.
