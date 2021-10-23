Khloé Kardashian spills release date of upcoming Kar-Jenner show

American reality TV star Khloé Kardashian is dishing out important details about her next reality show.
Speaking to Ellen on her eponymous show, Khloé revealed that with the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her family has stepped into the production of another show, releasing sooner than fans think.
"I think in a few months, either end of January, early February," Khloé replied when asked the release date of the new show.
"That's the beauty of Hulu, we're streaming, and we get to have a much quicker turn around than previously. We're really excited."
To the audience’s surprise, she also revealed that the crew members were with her inside the shooting area for Ellen’s show. “They're here in the back shooting with us, and we're so happy to be up and rolling again," Khloé added while speaking of the camera crew.
