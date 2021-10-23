Alec Baldwin was told by the assistant director that the gun was safe to use

Alec Baldwin did not know that the prop gun was loaded with a live round, reports

American actor and producer, Alec Baldwin, who mistakenly discharged a prop gun and killed a cinematographer on the set of his film Rust on Thursday, was unaware of the fact that the gun was loaded with a live round.

According to the search warrant document, the actor was told by the assistant director of the movie’s production that the gun was safe to use.

News publications have obtained an affidavit submitted in a Santa Fe court stating that the AD, 'shouted "Cold Gun”' – pointing out that the weapon was not loaded with live rounds — right before the fatal incident.

The discharged weapon was one of the three prop guns that were prepared for the shooting.

The 42-year-old, director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, was severely injured in the incident when the bullet hit her in the chest.

Hutchins was airlifted to the hospital but she could not recover from her injuries and passed away.