Taylor Swift unveils teaser for ‘Red Season’ release: ‘Promise its worth the wait’

The reel included an audio hint regarding the upcoming release, as well as a brief introduction of all red-themed items including, red nails, rings, shoes, gift boxes etc.

The post even came with a caption that hinted towards a possibly thrilling release and read, "21 days til November 12 and I *promise* it's worth the wait[exclamation mark emoji]." (sic)

