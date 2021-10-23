Rachel Riley, Countdown's presenter, claims she was groped backstage at work

Countdown's presenter Rachel Riley revealed that she was groped backstage at work by a member of the audience.

The 35-year-old presenter says she was introduced to the perpetrator by his wife.

"This married couple came up to me and the lady said 'oh my husband really likes watching you, do you mind if we just...' and he squeezed my arse," according to Rachel.

"I didn't know what to do with myself. I was a bit shocked and stood back and they didn't get invited back to the audience."

Rachel Riley then got the couple banned from the audience after reporting the man.



The presenter also said she had to go and buy new clothes for the show after Channel 4 bosses 'made her dress like a mother'.



Speaking to Channel 4 show Complaints Welcome, she explained: "I had to buy some new clothes at one stage.

"I just didn't know what to wear and they were trying to dress me more like my mother at that stage, everything had to be below the knee."