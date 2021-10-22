Kajol spills all about Ajay Devgn’s hidden side

Kajol revealed her husband Ajay Devgn’s ‘ biggest’ secrets in the latest episode of a show.



Kajol planned on being open and honest about her husband’s hidden traits with fans.

In the upcoming episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, the Dilwale star said, “Let me start by saying that there are a few secrets that not everybody may know about Ajay. One of them being that he is a fabulous cook. And number two is that he is borderline OCD about touching anything with his fingers. According to him, it's because he just can't get the smell out of his fingers. Whatever that means! Anyway, so... My challenge to him is that he has to be made to touch and eat the smelliest, grossest, slimiest thing that you can think of Bear and let me see if he lives up to it.”

The couple tied the knot in 1999 and still love each other a lot.

Kajol gushes over Ajay’s support and presence in her life and for being a good father to the kids.