How Zooey Deschanel was close to being part of Marvel Cinematic Universe

Zooey Deschanel's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was also decided but plans for her inclusion fell short

Zooey Deschanel was one potential candidate that got so close to being included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to The Story of Marvel Studios, which is a book full of tidbits and behind the scenes from the MCU, Joss Whedon, Avengers director, was looking to have Zooey play The Wasp.

"[Whedon] wanted to cast Zooey Deschanel. [Wasp] was the funniest character in the whole movie and well-written," said Avenger’ producer Jeremy Latcham.



The reason behind The Wasp’s inclusion was due to doubts whether Scarlett Johansson would come through for her role as Black Widow.

"The Wasp happened because there was a short period where it looked like we weren’t going to be able to get Scarlett [due to scheduling conflicts]," Whedon said.

"I was panicking. I thought, ‘Hold on, we could do The Wasp.’ Then I fell in love with that. But we did get Scarlett, and then I realized I had written this entire movie about The Wasp. Oops. I overcompensated there."