Kourtney Kardashian shares new pictures from her romantic beachside proposal, 'It was a dream'

Kourtney Kardashian posts new snaps of her romantic beachside proposal from Travis Barker

Famed American media personality Kourtney Kardashian is still reliving her beautiful, dreamy proposal from her fiancé Travis Barker.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a series of unseen pictures from the special event.

The snaps feature the adorable couple kissing and hugging, as well as taking a walk on the beach. "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream," the Poosh founder wrote in the caption.



While fans filled her post with love and beautiful wishes, her fiancé also took to the comments section and replied, "Forever with you is a dream come true."

Meanwhile, the Blink-182, 45, drummer shared similar photos on his own Instagram page, captioning the post, "My fiancé." Responding to his post, Kourtney commented, "My favorite person in the world."

Earlier on Sunday, Barker proposed to Kardashian, 42, at the Rosewood Miramar resort of California. He proposed with a gorgeous diamond ring created by Lorraine Schwartz.

The newly engaged couple has been dating for over a year. A source told PEOPLE magazine in January that "they've been friends for a long time but it's become romantic."