Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick still on family Whatsapp: Travis Barker yet to be included

Kourtney's ex Scott Disick is still part of the Kardashian-Jenner Whatsapp group, but her new fiancé Travis Barker is yet to be included.



Scott, who is father of Kourtney's three children, is said to be one of the contacts in the Kardashian-Jenner hangout despite the Poosh founder's recent engagement.



The 38-year-old Talentless founder is continuing communication with Kourtney's family as his initials can be seen in the group in a screenshot posted to the site's Instagram stories.

And another surprise contact still part of the gang is Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson, who broke up with the mum-of-one after allegations of cheating.

Travis Barker is yet to be included to Kourtney Kardashian's family Whatsapp group.

The 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer have been dating since the beginning of the year – going official with their romance back in January.



Kourtney was with her ex Scott for 10 years and the couple have a daughter Penelope, nine, and sons Mason, 11, and Reign, six. The pair never married.