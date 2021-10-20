Dr. Dre's ex-wife served divorce papers at his grandmother's grave site

Dr. Dre's divorce drama with Nicole Young was already making headlines for being very messy

It is no secret that Dr. Dre's divorce battle with ex-wife Nicole Young has been nothing short of dramatic and this time it took a turn as her process server gave the divorce papers in the most unusual venue.

According to TMZ, a process server attempted to serve the music mogul with legal documents at a cemetery where his grandmother is buried.

Sources with knowledge told the outlet that Dre was in the cemetery to put his grandmother, who raised him, in her final resting place.

The outlet reported that there some conflict over where the musician was as it is speculated that he was served the papers in the cemetery’s parking lot.

Furthermore, it was reported that Dre did not accept the papers and recoiled in anger while the process server dropped the papers by him.