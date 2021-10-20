Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian engagement was inevitable

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian shocked the world with their surprise proposal

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are ecstatic after getting engaged.

Almost a year after dating, the Blink-182 drummer popped the question in a romantic beachy proposal.

Since then, the couple has been on cloud nine.

A source close to the family told People that Travis could not help but shower his lady with love as he is treating her "like a princess".

"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," the source said.

"Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."