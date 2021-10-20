 
Wednesday October 20, 2021
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian engagement was inevitable

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian shocked the world with their surprise proposal

October 20, 2021
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are ecstatic after getting engaged.

Almost a year after dating, the Blink-182 drummer popped the question in a romantic beachy proposal.

Since then, the couple has been on cloud nine.

A source close to the family told People that Travis could not help but shower his lady with love as he is treating her "like a princess".

"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," the source said.

"Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."

