Johnny Depp cuts a dapper figure during a promotion of his new TV series Puffins

Johnny Depp stuns in a crisp pair of satin trousers teamed with polished black shoes

Johnny Depp looked dashing during a promotion of his new TV series Puffins in Serbia on Tuesday, wearing a typically edgy ensemble.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star posed for photographers at a promotional event in a typically edgy ensemble. He wore a tailored waistcoat beneath a pinstripe jacket and accessorised with a scarf, patterned necktie and tinted sunglasses.

The 58-year-old posed with actor Milos Bikovic alongside producers Monika Bacardi and Andrea Iervolino at the event.

He stunned in a crisp pair of satin trousers teamed with polished black shoes and accessorised with an assortment of statement-making jewellery.

Depp famously remained out of camera for a long time after losing a libel trial against tabloid last year over an article that branded him a 'wife-beater' following his acrimonious, ill-fated marriage to actress Amber Heard.

The father-of-two's impressive collection of hand tattoos could be seen poking out from the sleeve of his jacket.

Johnny Depp is playing central character Johnny Puffin in the animated series, which is available to stream on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.