Harry Styles lands role in Marvel's The Eternals

Harry Style surprised many with his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Harry Styles has officially made his debut in a major superhero franchise.

According to Variety, the former One Direction singer joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he has taken on the role of Eros, in the movie The Eternals.

The 27-year-old was recently making headlines after it was speculated that he was to play Thanos’ brother in an upcoming Marvel movie which was not disclosed but now turns out to be The Eternals.

News of his role was unearthed during the premiere where the outlet reported “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos.”

It turns out that the singer-turned-actor made his surprise appearance in the end-credits scene.