Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess 'live up' to year of togetherness

Brian Austin Green ,Sharna Burgess ‘ live it up’ as they celebrate 1 year of togetherness

The couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary as they shared PDA filled pictures on social media.



Brian paid a loving tribute to girlfriend Sharna with sweet words.

Taking to Instagram, Green posted a loved up picture and wrote, "1 year of accepting me in a way I've never been loved before #damnimlucky."

To this, Burgess replied by saying, "I love you baby. So many more years to come."



The couple are going quite strong in their relationship.

For those unversed, the photo was captured at the time of their visit to Van Gogh Exhibit in Los Angeles last month.

On the other hand, Green is currently caught up in a divorce settlement with ex wife Megan Fox and also shares 3 sons with her.