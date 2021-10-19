Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara wears mother's 2014 Oscars dress

Zahara wore her mother Angelina Jolie's Elie Saab dress which she wore to the 2014 Oscars

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara took inspiration from her mother as she stepped out wearing a dress that was very familiar.

The 16-year-old was emulating a style of her mother’s on the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals as she donned an Elie Saab Couture dress that Angelina wore in the 2014 Oscars.

The 46-year-old star seemed to be enjoying her time as she stepped out with her daughter as well as her other children Vivienne, Shiloh, Maddox and Knox.

As for Angelina, she donned a gorgeous brown Balmain dress for the premiere as she added the glam factor to her outfit with jewelry and a gold chin cuff.

