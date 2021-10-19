Angelina Jolie turns ‘Eternals’ premiere into family night, brings her five kids at the event

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie attended that star-studded premiere night of her upcoming, much-awaited film, Eternals in Los Angeles on Monday.

The lead cast of the latest released Marvel film took to the red carpet of the premiere event with their glamorous appearance and flaunted their absolute best looks.

However, Jolie, who plays warrior Thena in the film, made the star-studded premiere event more of a family night as she posed with her five children on the red carpet.

The Wanted actress was accompanied by her kids— Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, plus twins Vivienne and Knox, 13 at the event.

The 46-year-old actress looked gorgeous in a strapless brown gown although the highlight of her look was certainly the gold chin cuff that further enhanced her look.

Jolie’s kids were equally dressed in their red carpet best look. They looked super proud to attend the film's premiere alongside their mum.

Eternals marks Jolie’s debut into the Marvel universe. The film also stars a host of other major celebrities including Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington among others.

Directed by the Academy Award-winning director, Chloe Zhao, the film will introduce fans to a set of new superheroes, the immortals and delve into Marvel's history too. The film releases in theatres on November 5, 2021.