The real reason Britney Spears has no interest in patching things up with Jamie Lynn Spears comes to light

Why Britney Spears ‘has no interest’ in mending fences with Jamie Lynn Spears: source

Insiders close to Britney Spears explain the real reason the star has no interest in mending fences with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

This inside scoop has been brought to light by a Hollywood Life source and during their interview with the outlet, the insider explained, It’s sad to say, but Britney isn’t all that surprised that Jamie Lynn is using this opportunity with the media spotlight on their family to promote her own book.”

“Britney is continuously let down by her own family. It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”

“What saddens Britney the most is that Jamie Lynn isn’t even using this opportunity to speak out in support of her.”

Before concluding she added, “At this point, Britney is not interested in pursuing a relationship with her sister. And who could blame her?”