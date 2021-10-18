Prince Charles heaps praises on Prince William over inaugural Earthshot Prize

Prince Charles paid tribute to his eldest son Prince William for being a true eco-warrior

Prince Charles commemorated his son Prince William following his inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards on Sunday.

In an Instagram post on Clarence House social media, the Prince of Wales paid tribute to his eldest son for being a true eco-warrior and playing his part in making the world a greener place.

"I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of The Earthshot Prize. As a world, we need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future we so desperately need,” read the post.

"Over the coming decade, with future generations in mind, The Earthshot Prize, and its inspirational nominees, will help us find the innovative solutions.”

“In parallel, through my Terra Carta and Sustainable Markets Initiative, we will work to mobilize the trillions of dollars required to transition the global economy onto a more sustainable trajectory,” the post read further.



“Together, with all those who join us, we have a real opportunity to deliver a brighter future for humanity while restoring harmony between Nature, People and Planet," it added.