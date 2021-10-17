'Obviously, it's a trade secret,' says Prince William

Prince William tackles question around 'existence of unicorns' in Instagram Q&A

Prince William is interacting with admirers in his first ever Instagram Q&A.

The Duke of Cambridge was asked burning questions from fans over the weekend ahead of the first Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

While most questions talked about serious subjects including global warming and the Prince's passion for environment, a rather amusing query involved question around the existence of unicorns.

"Are unicorns real?" posted one fan, inviting a laugh from the duke.

"Well, I think if you talk my daughter, she'd say they were real," William referred to Princess Charlotte, then added, "Obviously, it's a trade secret, so I can't possibly comment," William maintained.



