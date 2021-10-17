 
Sunday October 17, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Prince William tackles question around 'existence of unicorns' in Instagram Q&A

'Obviously, it's a trade secret,' says Prince William

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 17, 2021
Prince William tackles question around existence of unicorns in Instagram Q&A
Prince William tackles question around 'existence of unicorns' in Instagram Q&A

Prince William is interacting with admirers in his first ever Instagram Q&A.

The Duke of Cambridge was asked burning questions from fans over the weekend ahead of the first Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

While  most questions talked about serious  subjects including global warming and the   Prince's passion for environment, a rather amusing query involved  question around the existence of unicorns.

 "Are unicorns real?" posted one fan, inviting a laugh from the  duke.  

"Well, I think if you talk my daughter, she'd say they were real," William referred to Princess Charlotte, then added, "Obviously, it's a trade secret, so I can't possibly comment," William maintained.


More From Entertainment