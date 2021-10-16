Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘shocked and saddened’ by murder of David Amess

Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘shocked and saddened’ by the murder of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death on Friday.
Taking to the official Twitter handle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expressed their grief over the killing of David.
They tweeted, “We are shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues. W & C,” the royal couple further said.
British lawmaker David Amess was killed on Friday after being stabbed "multiple times" during an event in his local constituency in southeast England.
Amess is the latest British MPs to have been attacked at his weekly constituency "surgery" with voters, which are typically held on Fridays when parliament is not sitting.
