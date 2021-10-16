 
Saturday October 16, 2021
Simone Biles celebrates the 'courage' to 'put herself first'

'16 yr old simone would never,' says Simone Biles

October 16, 2021
Simone Biles is  proud of her  growth over the years.  

The celebrated gymnast turned to her Instagram on Friday to engage in a Q&A session with her followers. 

Amongst many questions, one fan also asked her about a moment that  "marked you the most in your career."

 Seemingly without much thought, Biles replied, "2021. having the courage to take care & put myself first."

"16 yr old simone would never," she added.

Biles withdrew herself from four out of five event finals  in this year's Olympics, saying  that her "mind & body are simply not in sync."

