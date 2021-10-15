Meghan Markle once thought to return to acting by starring in superhero movie

Former actress Meghan Markle once thought about returning to work in front of the cameras.

Following the Duchess of Sussex's marriage to Prince Harry, she had stepped away from her acting duties and since worked with the royals to support them in their charity initiatives.

However, that seems to have changed as a source told Mail On Sunday early in 2020 that Meghan is not only looking to return to acting but also play the role of a superhero as her agent Nick Collins is scouting potential roles for her.

"I heard that Meghan had gone back on saying that she’s not going back to doing acting," the source said.

"He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film,

"He's actively seeking such a movie for her. He's saying she is available and open to the best offers,

"Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood. She has already done the voiceover for Disney and now word is out that she's looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen."