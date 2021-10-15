Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may become ‘world’s richest personal brand’: report

Experts believe Harry, Meghan Markle are on the road towards becoming the ‘world’s richest personal brand’

Royal branding expert and founder of Frank PR, Andrew Bloch brought this news to light.

According to The Sun, he was quoted saying, “Since moving to California and stepping down as working royals, Harry and Meghan have secured a number of lucrative business deals and personal endorsements which have seen their personal wealth rocket.”

“I would estimate their combined net worth is circa £250million. “They are really making the most of their newfound status, and their potential to become the world’s richest personal brand looks imminently achievable.”

Before concluding he added, “Them becoming a billion-dollar brand is certainly not out of the question. Sky is limitless.”